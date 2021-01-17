Community Faces | North Texas Food Bank visits
Volunteers help hand out food boxes from the North Texas Food Bank on Wednesday, the third time they have come to the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Each participant received two boxes of food, one shelf-stable pantry staples and other with fresh fruits and vegetables.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

The North Texas Food Bank will be returning from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ parking lot in Paris, 3535 Lamar Ave.

This will be the fourth time the Dallas area-based food bank will make its appearance in Paris. Participants will drive up, open their trunk, and volunteers will give them two boxes, one filled with pantry staples and the other filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

