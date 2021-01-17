The North Texas Food Bank will be returning from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ parking lot in Paris, 3535 Lamar Ave.
This will be the fourth time the Dallas area-based food bank will make its appearance in Paris. Participants will drive up, open their trunk, and volunteers will give them two boxes, one filled with pantry staples and the other filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.