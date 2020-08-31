Clifton David Parker, 78, of Chicota, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Mr. Parker was born on Nov. 14, 1941, in Chicota, Texas, a son of Dan and Ila Marler Parker. He was baptized into the Assembly of God Church, was a 1961 graduate of Chicota High School and was a printer, working for Taylor Publishing. He loved visiting family and friends in Chicota, he worked with wood and played dominoes.
He married the former Patsy Ragsdale in 1964 in Dallas, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell Parker, Clarence Parker and Lawrence Parker; and sisters, Alene Terrell and Ruth Sax.
Mr. Parker is survived by his spouse, Patsy Parker; son, David Keith Parker and wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Cortney Parker and Kasey Graves; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Isabella, Caden and Aubrey; brother, Alvin C. Parker; and sisters, Katie McCourt and Goldie Keiser.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
