AUG. 10 to AUG. 12
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 10
9:07 to 9:23 a.m., 806 9th St. NW.
10 to 10:14 a.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
10:13 to 10:29 a.m., 2435 40th St. SE.
2:07 to 2:13 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
11:39 p.m., to 12 a.m., 1280 16th St. SE.
Aug. 11
9:03 a.m., to 1:29 p.m., 232 W. Kaufman St.
2:52 to 2:56 p.m., 4120 Lamar Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 10
10:27 to 10:45 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Aug. 12
5:37 a.m., 1751 Cedar St.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 10
6:59 to 7:19 a.m., 527 23rd St. NE.
7:19 to 7:34 a.m., 1340 N. Main St.
11:12 to to 11:30 a.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
5:08 to 5:22 p.m., 937 23rd St. SE.
5:27 to 5:41 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive.
6 to 6:18 p.m., 2830 40th St. SE.
9:20 to 9:34 p.m., 900 19th St. NW.
11:21 to 11:40 p.m., 3030 19th St. NW.
Aug. 11
7:46 to 7:57 a.m., 1040 Connor St.
1:42 to 1:43 p.m., 3250 Church St.
Aug. 12
12:50 to 1:06 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
2:58 to 3:57 a.m., 1345 18th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 10
5:38 to 6:19 p.m., 3200 FR 906 E.
Aug. 11
6:17 to 6:53 a.m., 2100 FR 1503.
Public Service
Aug. 10
1:08 to 1:40 p.m., 3700 Lake Crook Road.
7:43 to 8:06 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Road.
11:03 to 11:41 p.m., 340 21st St. NE.
Aug. 11
7:36 to 7:42 a.m., 2245
Sycamore St.
8:45 to 8:53 a.m., 103- Connor St.
1:38 to 1:39 566 3rd St. SW.
