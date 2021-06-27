Call me crazy, eccentric or a little strange, but I love this time of year when county and city governments begin the budget process for the coming year. That time is now, and I spent the past week at the Lamar County Courthouse as a stream of county officials and nonprofit agencies appeared before the commissioners. Soon the same process will take place before the Paris City Council.
It’s a time when a reporter can sit inside where it’s cool and absorb all kinds of information about the who, what, when, where and why of local government, and about the many organizations that provide services for the community. Just for kicks, I thought I might share some of the things I’ve learned this week.
From Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount, I learned the county plans to install a severe weather outdoor warning system out at Pat Mayse Lake to go with other warning systems already in place throughout the county. And from Paris/Lamar County Health District Director Gina Prestridge I learned citizens can still receive free Covid-19 tests and all three vaccines from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1128 Clarksville St., Suite 150.
The 19 volunteer fire departments who serve the county are in dire need of funding, according to information Lamar County Volunteer Fire Association President Tyler Bussell shared with commissioners. Because of Covid-19, the departments were not able to have fundraisers last year, and events so far this year are not bringing in near the funds as in the past. Now is a good time to include a monthly donation on your county water bill and support your local volunteer department at upcoming fundraisers.
Through its low-cost SNIP program, I learned the Lamar County Humane Association spays and neuters between 300 to 400 dogs each year, resulting in the Paris Animal Shelter being a no-kill shelter except for dangerous or sick animals. That wasn’t the case until two or three years ago thanks to the veterinarians who participate in the program. Aggressive adoption and rescue programs provide homes for hundreds of pets each year.
The work of such agencies such as Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides support for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and parental drug abuse; CASA for Kids, which advocates for children in foster care; Lamar County Child Welfare Board, which supports children of abuse and neglect; The Kings Daughters, which provides childcare and other services for those in need; Lamar County Human Resource Council Meals on Wheels for shut-ins and now the council’s Horizon House Transitional Shelter for the homeless, all were highlighted in presentations to the commissioners.
A presentation by Lamar County Historical Society Chairman Suzy Harper in support of the Lamar County Historical Museum particularly piqued my interest, and her words should pique the interest and hopefully the action of county officials.
Due to no fault of its own, the museum, located in Heritage Park on Bonham Street, is in danger of closing due to a conflict with the owner of Heritage Hall, resulting from complications that developed when the late Dr. William Hayden donated property to the city for the museum, and later his wife sold the adjacent Heritage Hall to a private individual.
Although attempts have been made to resolve the conflict, nothing has been accomplished to date, according to museum officials. Harper suggested the county enter into some type of public/private partnership, to provide assistance for the museum to include relocation, if necessary. Harper reminded commissioners the museum is a tourist attraction and a valuable educational tool, and the county would be remiss if it failed to take care of its history.
Thankfully I was out of the weather and in attendance at the first round of county budget hearings to learn more about the services being performed, and most importantly, to hear Harper’s appeal to help save the Lamar County Historical Museum.
It’s an appeal worth sharing, and one worth the consideration of our elected officials, both city and county.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
