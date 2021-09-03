Jewel Fred Kee, of Powderly, Texas passed away on Aug. 31, 2021 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Chapel with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to service. Interment was held at Red Hill Cemetery at Powderly.
Fred was born on Sept. 21, 1935 in Arthur City, Texas to Willie Leonard and Dorothy Langston Kee.
He married Nellie Yvonne Pettit on April 12, 1952 in McCrury, Texas, building 54 years of marriage before her death on July 24, 2006. From their union a daughter, Teneka Suzanne, was born in 1962.
Fred loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed many hours with his friends and family hunting and camping in Texas and Colorado. Continuing his love of nature, Fred became a talented taxidermist, mounting everything from deer, bear, bobcats, exotics, even an elephant for the Hugo Circus.
He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1960 to 1962. He was a member of the Blossom Masonic Lodge #303.
Fred loved things of old. He was an antique dealer and trader all of his adult life. He was a longtime vendor at the Canton Trade Days. At the time of his retirement, after 45 years, he was one of the most tenured vendors of the Canton Trade Days. He owned and operated Kee’s Antiques of Powderly for 25 years.
He was a quiet man, never drawing attention to himself. He loved the Lord and his knowledge of the Bible and scripture were the roadmap for his life. As Paul said in Philippians 4:11 “... for I have learned in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” He loved to share it freely with those around him, and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughter, Teneka and husband, Van Duke, of Powderly; a grandson, Chase Moree and wife, Kandace; and great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Gauge, Collin and EmmaLyn, all of Post Oak; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nellie; his parents; and three brothers, Edward, Jack and Billy.
Pallbearers were Steve Rowlan, Mike Head, Kenny Poole, Vernon Thompson, Allen Williams, Fred Spencer, Ralph Spencer and Lonnie Spencer. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Spencer and Willie D. Spencer. Posthumous pallbearer is Arthur Brown.
A special thank you for your loving kindness and care for daddy is extended to Terry Gage, Nita Goforth, Rachel Wood, Juanita Moore, all staff at Platinum Home Health and Hospice and Drs. Steven Rowlan, Richard Bercher and Jay Carpenter.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kee family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.