Paris police arrested 28-year-old Cassandra Leigh Walker, of Paris, in the 400 block of Grand Avenue on a felony Lamar County motion to revoke probation warrant. Walker is currently on probation for a credit card abuse conviction.
During the arrest, Walker was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and gave a false name, police said. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and fail to identify as a fugitive. Walker was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Two jailed as probation revoked
Crystal Gail Johnson, 38, of Powderly, was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant on an abandon or endanger a child by criminal negligence conviction.
At 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jasmine Nicole Woods, 31, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Woods is on probation for two counts of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury convictions.
Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
