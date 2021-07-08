David Len Brown, 68, of Paris, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 3, 2021, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at St. Luke Baptist church in Paris with the Rev. Aaron Jenkins officiating and the Rev. Richard Jones as eulogist, with interment at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Paris.
Viewing is set for 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, prior to services at the church. Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.