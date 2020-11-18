Don Lawayne Townes, age 82, died on Nov. 15, 2020, in Humble, Texas.
He was welcomed to his heavenly home by Jesus and many loved ones.
A celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Aikin Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the church.
Don, the son of John Thomas and Beulah Townes, was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Clarksville, Texas. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1958.
He was an entrepreneur all of his life. He was a member of Aiken Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathy Townes, of The Colony, Texas; three daughters, Lou Anne Herget and husband, Eric, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Leigh Annis
Kennedy and husband, Randy, of Pattonville, Texas, Tracy Townes, of Blossom, Texas; one brother, Gene "Cotton" Townes and wife, Nancy, of Paris, Texas; eight grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
