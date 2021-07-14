David Allen Worrall

David “Dave” Allen Worrall, of Pacio, Texas passed away on July 11, 2021, in Paris, Texas, at the age of 81.
Dave fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott, of Renton, Washington and wife, Deborah and Steve, of Frisco, Texas and wife, Kristen; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; four brothers; one sister, and many nephews, nieces, in-laws and other relatives throughout Australia.
Dave was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1940, raised in the rugged Outback where he left home at the age of 15 and worked and studied his way to a life of world travel and adventure.
In 1960 he came to the United States and eventually settled with his family in Dallas, Texas. He worked as a field engineer and became a self-employed land surveyor. He enjoyed the outdoors and pursued many hobbies such as astronomy, aviation, scouting, was a licensed ham radio operator and a licensed pilot. Later in life, he moved to Pacio, Texas and fulfilled his dream of owning a farm and cattle ranch.
Dave loved spending time with his dog, Elvis and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Khloe and great-grandson, Archie.
He enjoyed taking day trip adventures with his friends, working on his farm, shopping at garage sales and having his family over for cookouts and firework shows.
David was especially grateful in his final months for the loving care he received from all his caretakers at Waterford Hospice, Spring Lake Assisted Living and Signature Home Health, who worked tirelessly to ease his suffering.
Donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children in lieu of flowers or gifts will be most appreciated.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Wade White officiating.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
