Emergency vehicles lined the parking lot of First Christian Church today as it welcomed first responders to a monthly appreciation breakfast. The free breakfast included pancakes with sausage patties, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. Milk, orange juice and coffee also was served. Each attendee received a refillable pocket hand sanitizer and a patriotic solar yard light.
The lucky person who guesses the number of buttons in a Mason jar will receive $50 on Saturday at the monthly First Responders Breakfast provided by First Christian Church, 780 20th NE St.
A meal of hot cakes and sausage, plus coffee provided by Paris Coffee Company, will be served from 8-9 a.m., according to information provided by church spokesperson Ronnie Nutt.
School’s Bar B Q furnishes eating utensils.
Tony Walters and Paris Dairy Queen is giving a free taco meal and drink to all attendees. Mike Patterson will be distributing U.S. flag lapel pins and giving a box of Valentine candy to the oldest first responder in attendance, Nutt said.
