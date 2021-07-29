After 20 years of service, Molly Woodall has announced her retirement from First Federal Community Bank, SSB.
Woodall grew up in Cooper and graduated from Cooper High School in 1974. She started work for First Federal in the summer of 2001 as a teller. She has worked in the bank’s customer service center for over 12 years.
She has been married to her husband, Webber, for 28 years. Her only son, Larry Sprinkle, lives in Dallas and works for Children’s Health. The Woodalls are members of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. She is active in the community, having served with the Lamar County Humane Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, both the Reno and Paris Kiwanis clubs and the Red River Valley Fair Associat-ion.
“I have loved every minute of working at First Federal Community Bank, the only bank you’ll ever need,” Woodall said. “I’ve made friends, who have become like family.
“I love coming to work each day and seeing what the day holds. I want to thank the management and employees of FFCB for the decisions and choices they have made over the last 20 years that I have been here. I’m going to miss the interaction with customers, but Paris is a small town and I’ll see you around.”
“Molly has been the most pleasant co-worker for 20 years now,” President and CEO Dick Amis said. “After doing some other jobs for us, she found her niche in being a customer service counselor. In that role she got to interact with people and help them with their banking. That interaction with people is what she was meant to do, and is something she is really good at. I applaud her decision to go enjoy life and wish her the very best for a long and happy retirement.”
The public is invited to join FFCB in congratulating Woodall on her retirement at a come-and-go reception on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the downtown location of First Federal Community Bank in Paris.
