Costs for the reconstruction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, first estimated at $60 to $70 million, are on the increase and will require higher sewer rate hikes than first anticipated, Paris City Council members learned at a Monday night meeting.
Costs for the first phase of the two phase project already have reached more than $60 million with no relief in sight when the time comes to begin the second phase two years from now.
“We must take out another $26 million bond to support the bid we received in September,” city manager Grayson Path said of funds needed in addition to the $45 million bond issued earlier this year to support phase one. A second bond will be needed in 2024 for phase two of the project to be completed by 2026.
“I must stress that phase one is incomplete without phase two,” Path said as he explained the most aging parts of the plant were targeted for phase one work but the remaining aged elements scheduled for phase two must be completed as well.
The city received only two bids for phase one with the lowest at $66,143,950, far above an expected $45 million price range anticipated when the city sold general obligation bonds in April. At that time, the council approved a semi-annual sewer rate increase for city water uses.
Because of the additional bond sale, semi-annual increases going forward are anticipated to jump from 3.75% to 9% in April 2023, from 3.75% to 7.50% in October 2023 and from 3.75% to 7.50% in April 2024. The planned increase for October 2024 and April 2025 is to remain at 4.25% but will increase from 4.25% to 6.75% both in October 2025 and in April 2026.
City Council first gave approval for wastewater plant renovation in June 2019 and contracted with Garver Engineering to assess the needs of the 60-year-old plant.
Garver engineer Lance Klement assured the council that his firm has been working with city staff to trim costs where possible but to maintain the integrity of the rehabilitation project.
“Our lowest bid came in significantly over budget,” Klement said, as he blamed inflation, material shortage, long lead times on critical equipment delivery and inflated labor costs. “We immediately began working with city staff and the low bidder on their pricing.”
Klement noted Paris is not alone in experiencing project costs significantly over budget as he noted that a Dallas water plant budgeted at $135 million can in at $237 million.
“Unfortunately, this is the story of our industry over the course of the summer and we are working with staff to reduce project costs,” Klement said. “We have not sat on our hands since we received those bids a month ago. Obviously, we’ll be taking a hard look at phase two from a value engineering perspective to determine what costs we can reduce there to get back to the overall program budget.”
Path said next steps will be to award a bid at an Oct. 24 meeting, amend the sewer rate increase program and issue new debt in the amount of roughly $26 million to cover added costs.
In other action at the Monday meeting, the council approved an increase in the city’s contribution for employee health insurance from $565 to $595 per employee per month effective Jan. 1, 2023, and instructed staff to draft an agreement with Greater Paris Development Foundation to allow access to the 4th SE Street lift station road for inclusion in the Northeast Texas Trail.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Paula Portugal announced the October Yard of the Month winners to include Tim and Lynnae Hernandez, Jay and Rochelle Hodge and Tan and Myrna Bing. First Federal Community Bank on Loop NW 286 won the commercial award and Steve and Karey Asay with Best Kept Secret Spa were named rehabilitation winners.
