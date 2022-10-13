Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Costs for the reconstruction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, first estimated at $60 to $70 million, are on the increase and will require higher sewer rate hikes than first anticipated, Paris City Council members learned at a Monday night meeting.

Costs for the first phase of the two phase project already have reached more than $60 million with no relief in sight when the time comes to begin the second phase two years from now.

