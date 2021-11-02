The Paris News brings the events and the news within the community to the community. What has happened, what is happening and what will happen is all included in the pages of your community newspaper. A subscription brings more than the news. You’ll know about events, people and places around the Red River Valley, and you’ll be informed on what the government is doing that impacts your daily living and your finances. All this information comes via stories, legal notices and advertisements.
All of this comes in The Paris News three days a week, every week, rain or shine, and you’ll find it online at TheParisNews.com 24/7.
A subscription gets you more than the printed paper delivered to your door. It gives you access to all areas of the newspaper online, and it gets you all the magazines we produce, including Paris Life, Inspire Health and the Real Estate magazine.
Each November, new and renewing subscribers who choose a one-year plan will find a little extra in the package. This month, along with all the community news, photos and magazines, you get a coupon for a 10- to 12-pound Grade A turkey as a thank you for making that annual commitment to community journalism. The voucher is good only for the month of November and only at Brookshire’s in Paris. The grocer’s manager said there are plenty of turkeys to choose from right now.
“We do this every year. Most of us buy a turkey for Thanksgiving, so why not get yours for free,” said Lisa Shew, The Paris News’ circulation manager. “Renew or choose a yearly subscription this month, and get the turkey on us.”
The giveaway special will end Nov. 30.
The Paris News Editorial Board publishes editorials on topics of local relevance on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Amid employee shortages, supply chain and inventory issues and a slower mail delivery system, experts are advising Americans to do their Christmas shopping as early as possible this year. Retailers large and small are offering holiday deals early this month. National surveys indicate 36% of shoppers plan to spend more this year than in 2020. Do you plan to take advantage of early sales?
