Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.