Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 100 block of East Price Street at 9:07 a.m. Monday and were told someone had cut a latch and padlock off of a back door to gain entry. Once inside, several tools were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Police also responded to a home burglary in the 2600 block of Kessler Driver at 1:45 p.m. Monday. It was reported someone used a metal bar to pry open the doors to a shed and the residence. The complainant reported several items had been rummaged through and they would have to make a list of missing items. The investigation continues.
Tool box stolen in burglary
At 9:21 p.m. Monday, Paris police responded to the 2800 block of Cypress Drive to conduct a security check. The complainant reported they could hear a male’s voice in their backyard. Officers arrived but did not locate anyone. A shed had been opened and a tool box had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
