At 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Bonham Street. Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 31, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging her with theft of a firearm.
During the investigation, Brown was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was waiting this morning to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating vandalism, burglary and theft
Paris police responded to a vandalism at Wade Park at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had used white spray paint to deface several of the playground fixtures. The estimated cost to remove the paint or replace the fixtures is $3,000. The incident is under investigation.
At 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2100 block of Bonham Street. The complainant reported that someone had entered his residence sometime after noon and had rummaged through the apartment and had stolen a tablet. The incident is under investigation.
Police also responded to a theft in the 1200 block of 15th Street SE at 4:01 a.m. Monday. It was reported that two known persons had stolen the victim’s vehicle, her ID and her bank cards. The vehicle is a 2009 gray Ford Escape with Texas license plates.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.