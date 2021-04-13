In 2020, Paris Junior College held virtual graduation ceremonies for the spring and fall semesters due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those graduates are now invited to return and walk in the in-person commencement ceremony slated for 7 p.m. May 7 at Noyes Stadium on the Paris campus.
While an invitation has been sent from the PJC Admissions and Student Records Office to all 2020 PJC graduates, sometimes addresses change and communications may go astray.
Those wishing to participate should email Norma Wright, Student Records and Recruiting Coordinator, at nwright@parisjc.edu. Once added to the list, all previous graduates will receive graduation information, including cap and gown pick up instructions and their assigned time slot.
Current PJC students planning to apply to graduate may learn more at www.parisjc.edu/graduation. The deadline to submit this information or apply to graduate is April 19.
