Fire and rescue

DEC. 3 to DEC. 4

FD Assist Police

Nov. 3

12:41 to 12:45 p.m., 3050 Clarksville St.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Nov. 4

12:33 to 2:09 a.m, 1825 NE Loop 286.

First Responder-Paris

Nov. 3

7:34 to 7:50 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

9:55 to 10:24 a.m., 3435 NE Loop 286.

7:13 to 7:20 p.m., 605 11th St. NE.

8:49 to 8:57 p.m., 2540

Bonham St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Nov. 3

7:20 to 7:43 a.m., 3750 Lamar Ave.

10:49 to 11:08 a.m., 900 E. Houston St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.