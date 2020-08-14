Paris Regional Medical Center is encouraging community members to keep up their diligence in wearing face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved in an effort to continue to help stop the spread of Covid-19. This aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Texas as being an effective way to prevent the spread of the illness. The hospital has already instituted a universal masking protocol within its facilities several months ago and requires anyone entering to wear a face mask at all times.
“Paris Regional Medical Center strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Amanda Green, chief medical officer at PRMC and medical director for the Paris-Lamar County Health Department. “One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against Covid-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”
Recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like Covid-19, especially in individuals who may be asymptomatic and unaware that they are ill. Face masks and cloth face coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth, and be held securely in place with loops or ties.
“Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene are our best lines of defense in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” Green said. “That’s why we’ve established a universal masking protocol in our facilities to help protect our patients, providers and employees, and we’re encouraging our fellow citizens to do the same in other public places. By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier.”
For information from the CDC on face coverings and how to make your own, visit the Covid-19 page on the PRMC website. To learn more about how Paris Regional Medical Center is working to ensure the safety of patients during this time, visit the patient FAQ page on our website.
