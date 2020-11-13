The Lamar County United Way is reporting 90% of its $500,000 fundraising goal reached, executive director Jenny Wilson reported Friday morning at a virtual meeting of volunteers.
“We still have several campaign drives yet to report,” Wilson said of the 2020 campaign. “We plan to keep the drive open until we reach, and hopefully surpass, our goal because the agencies we support need our help.
See a complete report of this morning’s meeting in the Sunday edition of The Paris News.
