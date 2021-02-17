Although the bitter cold of subzero temperatures has now passed, warming stations at CitySquare Paris and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ are open to serve all impacted by the severe weather.
CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St., is offering snacks, showers, coffee, hot chocolate, free Wi-Fi and the chance to do laundry between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Services also are provided by Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave. in Paris, including overnight shelter for the area's homeless. The church has planned to maintain overnight services through 10 a.m. Thursday.
