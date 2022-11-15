Jerry Wayne Waggoner passed away shortly before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
He suffered a fall on Sept. 24. Though he fought long and hard, he was never able to recover from his injuries.
Jerry was born in Paris, Texas, on March 14, 1944, to Ellis Washington Waggoner and Loda Ella (Caldwell) Waggoner.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father; his five sisters, Bernice Pendleton and husband, Louis, of Paris, Texas, Charlene Sloate and husband, Bob, of Paris, Texas, Inez Head and husband, Lois Dean, of Paris, Texas, Louise Mackey and husband, J.D., of Paris, Texas, and Shirley Culpepper, of Paris, Texas; and one brother, Harold Waggoner and wife, Patsy, of Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Clarissa (O’Neal) Waggoner, of Paris, Texas; his son, Roger Waggoner, of Paris, Texas; his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Ken Earp, of Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ashlee Thomas and husband, Will, of North Bend, Oregon; his grandsons, Austin and Aaron Earp, of Frisco, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry worked many jobs throughout his life; rancher, factory worker, funeral home, insurance salesman, security guard. The one job he found the most rewarding, however, was his barbecue business. His barbecue business gave him opportunities to help many people by donating meals and hosting fundraising events. He loved and lived to help others and it showed in everything he did.
A small and simple service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Pavilion of Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The cemetery is located about eight miles from the intersection of Highway 271 and Loop 286 in Caviness, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your family, maybe going out for a nice barbecue dinner or having some chips and queso in Jerry’s honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the Waggoner family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.