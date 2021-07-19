Police were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Pine Bluff Street at 4:17 a.m. Saturday in reference to a city ordinance violation. The caller reported that an ATV was driving on the roadway. Officers found the ATV in the 600 block of Tudor Street and saw it had been flipped over onto its side.
The driver, 38-year-old Robert James Anderson, of Paris, was found to be the driver and was believed to be intoxicated. During the investigation, Anderson was arrested and found to have at least two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. This charge was enhanced to a felony. Anderson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police arrest 3 on warrants
Paris police stopped Bradley Deen Scott, 37, of Paris, for speeding in the 1000 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 10:34 p.m. Friday. Scott was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Scott was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Teresa Lee Galyean, 50, of Bagwell, was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a felony probation warrant. The warrant stemmed from a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance conviction. Galyean was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of FM 195 for an expired registration at 3:51 a.m. Saturday. The driver, 31-year-old Justin Ellis Sessums, of Blossom, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Sessums was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of 5th Street NE at 9:28 a.m. Sunday for displaying an expired registration. The driver, Jimmy Louis Morgan, 62, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. Morgan is on probation for possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Morgan was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police find vehicle reported stolen
A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 2:36 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was later recovered in the 1600 block of 13th Street NE. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the recovery. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the weekend.
