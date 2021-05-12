Nancy Burton, 100, of Paris, formerly, of Honey Grove, Texas passed away on May 6, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. James Baptist Church, Honey Grove with the Rev. Roy McConnell serving as eulogist. Maxey Funeral Home will make burial in St. Mark Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
