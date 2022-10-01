James Robert Biard

James Robert “Bob” Biard, of McKinney, Texas, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022 at the age of 91.
He was born to James Christopher Biard and Mary Ruth Biard on May 20, 1931 in Paris, Texas. His wife of 70 years, Amelia Ruth Clark, and he were married on May 23, 1952.
Bob was a man who loved Jesus and loved people. He was an elder and Bible class teacher for decades at CARE Church. He gave his time and his money freely to people from all walks of life. He was a long-time board member for CitySquare in Dallas.
He played harmonica, guitar, piano and the handsaw, and sang a beautiful baritone. He had a harmonica act that he would perform for any group that asked. His fee was dinner. He always had a harmonica in his pocket, and you never knew when or where he might start playing. He especially liked to cheer up cranky toddlers with “Pop Goes the Weasel”.
He had a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University, where he graduated in 1957. While working for Texas Instruments, he discovered the Light Emitting Diode, or LED, and invented the Read Only Memory, or ROM, as well as numerous other electronic devices that laid the foundation for our modern computer and cell phone world. Bob was awarded over 70 patents over the course of his career. He worked for Spectronics, Honeywell, and Finisar after he left TI, and was working on the next generation of high-speed fiber-optic data link when he finally, fully retired at age 84. He received numerous honors from a variety of organizations over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia; his children, James Clark (Heather) Biard, Jan (Paul) Thomas, and Becky (Michael) Roberts; his grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Freels, Ann Biard, Helen (Jordan) Kinser, Shannon (Cary) Walker, Shawn (Randi) Teamann, Thomas (April) Okon, Jessie (Kelsie) Rozendaal, Jamie Thomas, Christina Andreola, and Melissa Roberts; and his great-grandchildren; Jacob and Peter, Charli Kate and Beckham, Tyler, Jacob, and Briella, Madeline and Peyton, Adeline, and Lily.
The family requests that donations be made to CitySquare in Bob’s honor in lieu of flowers.
Visitation is on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Restland Funeral Home. The Memorial is on Sunday, Oc. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at CARE Church, 1504 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.