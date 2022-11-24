Finals night on “Dancing With the Stars” kicked off with Paris native D.J. Pierce, as drag performer “Shangela,” challenged by the judges to show his improvements in the Quickstep, and ended with “Shangela” in fourth place after giving the audience on Disney+ a full-on “fabulous drag experience.”

“To be the first drag queen to win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ would be fabulous,” said Pierce, in the first filmed rehearsal segment of Monday’s show. “I have zero technical dance experience, but now is the time for me to show why I can win this. I’ve always been a fighter.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

