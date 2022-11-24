Finals night on “Dancing With the Stars” kicked off with Paris native D.J. Pierce, as drag performer “Shangela,” challenged by the judges to show his improvements in the Quickstep, and ended with “Shangela” in fourth place after giving the audience on Disney+ a full-on “fabulous drag experience.”
“To be the first drag queen to win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ would be fabulous,” said Pierce, in the first filmed rehearsal segment of Monday’s show. “I have zero technical dance experience, but now is the time for me to show why I can win this. I’ve always been a fighter.”
Wearing matching white tails and top hats, “Shangela” and dance partner Gleb Savchenko, garnered praise from the judges on the level of their improvement in the challenging dance.
“So much better,” said one judge. “An absolute pleasure, said another.
The Paris High School graduate took time to comment on the recent violence in Colorado at a gay club in that state
“Baby let me tell you, an attack on the LGBT community cannot be supported,” he said, before receiving a score of 36 out of 40 for the round.
Fellow-finalist Wayne Brady matched that score with another Quickstep. Before the round was over Charlie D’Amelio and Gabby Windey each received perfect scores of 40 out of 40 with a Jive and a Cha-cha, respectively.
In the final round of the competition, the FreeStyle, the order of appearance was first Brady, D’Amelio and then Windy. All three earned perfect scores from the judges.
“This is the biggest stage I have ever been on,” said Pierce of his stint on the show. “Honey, they ain’t never seen a show like this on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Baby, a show is about to begin.”
For “Shangela’s” final performance, — the last of the season — Pierce pulled out all the stops. “Shangela” made her entrance, lip-synching to the music, from the top of a plinth, flying through the air down to the stage in a voluminous glittering costume with huge sleeves that parted from her body to reveal a deep pink dancing costume and some really big hair on her head. She was joined by her partner, himself in full drag, and a chorus of bedazzled dancers, including some of Pierce’s fellow drag performers. The dance ended with “Shangela” and Gleb both on the floor after executing her signature move, the “Death Drop.” They were rewarded with ovations from the studio audience and with a score of 40 out of 40 from the judges.
“I forgot to vote because I was absolutely mesmerized by the whole thing,” Len Goodman said at the end of the number.
Shangela commented to co-host Tyra Banks that drag belongs “everywhere,” not just in the ballroom dance competition.
“People who want to live out their lives authentically belong everywhere,” Shangela said. “We promised a show, and we gave you a show.”
After the audience votes were tallied and added to the judges’ scores, “Shangela” was the first to be eliminated, placing fourth. Brady took third, followed by Windey and with D’Amelio in first place.
During taped segments of the show, a number of people from Pierce’s hometown of Paris, Texas, including his mom, Debra Alasad, and some of his co-stars on his HBO show “We’re Here!” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” added their comments and impressions of Pierce/Shangela’s appearance on the show.
On “Good Morning, America” Tuesday dressed in jeans and red hoodie, Pierce still had a chance to pull out Shangela’s fan, and show off his skills with it,
When asked what he wanted to do first after the end of the competition, Pierce said “Eat. I’m going to my family’s house in Paris, Texas, and I am going to tear it up for Thanksgiving.”
“I hope the representation of a drag entertainer [on the show] just inspires more love, seeing how we got along and created such amazing art together,” he said in the interview, “especially with the tragedies recently ... I think it’s important to showcase ... love and understanding.”
