Jeremy Earl Trenado, 46, of Paris, passed peacefully from this earth to his heavenly reward on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at home with family by his side. Heaven is now blessed with one of God’s greatest gifts to us. He truly was a joy and light to this world.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Myre and Sister Donna Myre officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Jeremy, the son of Billy Trenado and Vicki Moss Trenado, was born on April 4, 1976, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1995. Jeremy loved sports and was a football manager at PHS. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years, winning many medals. He was employed at Brookshire’s for almost 20 years.
Jeremy followed and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Rangers, the Mavericks, the Stars, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide. Jeremy was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and Lamar County Contenders Special Olympics.
His grandparents, Weldon and Mary Moss and Pete and Willie Trenado, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Vicki Trenado; a sister, Wendi Burton and husband, Nick; a niece, Maggi Burton; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his aunt and uncle, Marla and Aaron Fortner and their son, Andrew; and Jeremy’s girlfriend, Cathi Scarborough.
He touched many people in his life and was truly a blessing from God!
Casket bearers will be Derek Bristow, Shane Watson, Audie Earley, Sherman Whitley, Tyrone Turner and Greg Hunt.
