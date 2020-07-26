Tommy Joe Whitten, 72, a lifelong resident of Paris, died Wednesday, July 22, at Texoma Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Christian Fellowship-Paris under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Cannon and the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Visitation with the family will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Christian Fellowship-Paris prior to the service.
Tommy was born March 19, 1948, in Paris, Texas, to John Paul and Opal Whitten. He graduated from Paris High School in 1966 and attended both Sam Houston State University and East Texas State University.
He married the love of his life, Linda McHam, of almost 53 years on Sept. 2, 1967. at Faught Union Church. He worked for the Texas Highway Department and Central Freight Lines. He founded Whitten Pallets in 1982, and in 2003 he started Whitten Trailers.
Tommy was a member of His Place Fellowship and was a Deacon and served on various church committees throughout his life. He was dedicated to the Paris Boys and Girls Club, where he served as board president in 2011-2012. He was honored by the Paris Boys and Girls Club for his leadership and serving as auction chairperson in 2013 and named to the Wall of Honor in 2014.
Tommy also served and was a huge supporter of the Paris Education Foundation, received the Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero Award, was an active supporter of animal rescue and was also a Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Linda McHam Whitten, of Paris; son, John Whitten and wife, Suzy, of Mount Pleasant; son, Les Whitten and wife, Pam of Paris; and daughter, Susan Tadlock and husband, Brian of Owensboro, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lauren Tadlock of Owensboro, Kentucky, Grace Whitten and Caleb Whitten of Mount Pleasant and Carter Joe Whitten of Paris; his precious dog, Deacon; along with other family members and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Paul Whitten; his mother, Opal M. Joiner; and his dear dog, Libby.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Caleb Whitten and Carter Joe Whitten, Barry Boswell, Josh Bray, Chris Chapman, Jerry McDowell, Pat Murphy, Mike Roddy, Ronnie Nutt, Mark Buster, Paul Wells and the Paris Boys and Girls Club board of directors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paris Boys and Girls Club or to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue in Paris.
