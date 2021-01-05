EDITOR'S NOTE: The Paris News was notified after presstime that area restaurants have been notified that Trauma Service Area F is now under GA-32 restrictions. The story has been updated.
Businesses in Lamar, Delta and Red River counties have to roll back capacity limits and bars are to close, per state order, as the Covid-19 hospitalization rate has stayed above 15% for seven consecutive days.
Friday was the seventh consecutive day the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mt. Pleasant and Texarkana, was above 15%, with Sunday setting a record for the TSA at 19.6%, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. The rate had dipped to exactly 15% on Dec. 29, but that did not prevent the restrictions in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 32 from being enacted.
Per the governor’s order, bars will close and restaurants and retailers will scale capacity back to 50% in any TSA with a 15% or higher Covid-19 hospitalization rate for seven consecutive days. The order remains in effect until the rate has fallen to or below 15% for seven consecutive days. It affects all counties in a TSA, although local officials may apply for an exemption if they attest to having fewer than 30 active cases in their county in the last 14 days. Of the three local counties, only Delta County qualifies to apply for the exemption. The state health department reported Delta County’s highest number of active cases — 25 — Monday evening.
Fannin County has been under the governor’s greater restrictions since Dec. 4 after TSA E’s rate stayed above the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days. The county’s active case count has also remained above 30, disqualifying it from applying for an exemption. TSA E stretches west from Fannin County to Gainesville and south to Stephenville, Cleburne and Corsicana, and it includes Dallas and Fort Worth.
At that time in December, TSA F dodged a bullet when after five consecutive days of being above 15%, the hospitalization rate fell 2.53% in a day to 13.79%. The rate remained below 15% from Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, after which it crossed the 15% threshold again, according to state data. The rate fell to 14.83% on Christmas Day and fell again to 15% on Dec. 29, the data shows. It then jumped to 17.05% on Wednesday and again to 19.03% on Thursday. The rate was 18.63% on Friday and 19.48% on Saturday, according to the state health department’s data.
The higher hospitalization rate comes at a time when local health officials say Covid-19 is surging in the region. In a Thursday video, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Dr. Amanda Green, said the hospital has reached its “breaking number,” but it’s “hanging in there.”
“My past message of ‘we are prepared’ continues to stand,” she said. “We continue to stretch and we make room for people. And we still have nurses to care for people and we still have supplies, so we’re hanging in there.”
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Sunday reported 43 additional Covid-19 cases, increasing the total case count since testing began in March to 4,276. That number, up more than 600 cases from Dec. 24, includes 77 deaths and 3,221 recoveries. The state health department reported 843 active cases in the county, up from 566 cases on Dec. 24.
In Fannin County, the total number of cases has climbed to 1,881, including 99 active cases and 27 deaths. That’s up from 1,683 cases on Dec. 24 when there were 133 active cases and 21 deaths. Red River County’s total case count was 472 this morning, including 73 active cases and 27 deaths. That’s up from 393 cases, including 48 active cases and 21 deaths, on Dec. 24. Delta County’s total case count this morning was 161. It includes 25 active cases and three deaths. On Dec. 24, the county had 132 total cases with 11 active cases and three deaths.
Texas has had more than 1.81 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with the state health department this morning reporting 306,522 active cases and 27,969 deaths. The vast majority of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are considered recovered. The estimated number of recoveries in the state this morning was more than 1.46 million.
Nationally, there have been more than 20.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 353,600 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
