Ginger Kay Gates Vanderburg, 71, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Dr. Eddie Hyatt and the Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Interment will follow at West Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
She was born in Paris, Texas on May 22, 1949, to Charles Fred and Nannie Lee Hamby Gates. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jackie Vanderburg; children, Larissa Upchurch and husband, Timmy, Lanny Lewis and wife, Laura; step-children, Brian Vanderburg and wife, Tina, Jackie Vanderburg, Angela Rodgers and Leslie Young; grandchildren, Cody Upchurch and wife, Amanda, Logan Stockton and husband, Cody and Brayden Lewis; great-granddaughter, Sophie Stockton; sister, Debbie Upchurch and husband, Tim; sister-in-law, Betty Gates.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Johnny Carter; brother, Wayne Gates; nephew, Kenny Gates.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Gates, Jeremy Smith, Chris Smith, Eddie Hicks, Brian Vanderburg and Dakota Vanderburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the Vanderburg family at .fry-gibbs.com.
