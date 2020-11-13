Amber Rayne Baeza, 28, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pathway International Church of God. The family requests that those attending the funeral service please observe social distancing and wear a face mask.
Amber was born in Paris, Texas to Jeff and Beverly Baeza on May 12, 1992.
She is survived by her children, Traehlan Baeza, Javiar Baeza, Jane Turner-Baeza, Tyron Turner-Baeza; the father of her children, Tyron Turner; her mother and step-father, Beverly Kuykendall and husband, Paul; sister, Alicia Donaldson and husband, Mark, Kaitlyne Waggoner and husband, Gilbert; brothers, Ryan Baeza and wife, Wendi, Matthew Baeza, Steven Waggoner, Kevin Waggoner, Shawn Waggoner and wife, Ashley; grandparents, Stanley and Johnnie Glenn, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Kaye and Randy Brown, of Paris, Tony and Marci Baeza, of Gosnell, Oklahoma; aunt, Kim Stribling and husband, Mark; a special cousin whom she shared a birthday with, Chastity Dean; numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Carl Waggoner, who raised her as his own and whom Amber called her dad; father, Jeff Baeza; grandmother, Wanda Huggins; sister, Brandi Waggoner.
Online condolences may be sent to the Baeza family at fry-gibbs.com.
