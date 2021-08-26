Paris police officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 7th Street NW after a traffic violation. The driver, Meron William McEntyre, was arrested for DWI.
Police investigating phone theft
Officers investigated theft of a phone in the 5200 block of SE Loop 286. The investigation will continue.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 122 calls for service and made one arrest Wednesday.
