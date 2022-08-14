Katherine Annelle Bills Harty, 89, of Dallas, Texas, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 11, 1932, to Dan A. and Mattie Katherine Bills. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” A. Harty on Aug. 27, 1954, at Paris Bible Church.
Annelle started her college career at Bob Jones University in South Carolina, and completed her Bachelor’s degree at North Texas State University. She taught high school English and speech in Fort Worth, Texas, for five years. She spent the next 11 years raising her three young children and supporting Bob’s ministry in several churches in Texas. During their time in Nashville, Tennessee, Annelle wrote children’s curriculum for the Baptist Sunday School Board and co-authored a children’s book, “Made to Grow,” with Bob. In 1970, they returned to Dallas and took ownership of J.C. Harty Publications, “The Shopping News,” and Harty’s Printing from Bob’s parents.
Annelle and Bob were long time members of Wilshire Baptist Church, and were charter members of the “New Song Community Choir.” Annelle was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to every family gathering, encouraged strong family values, and was known to all as “Grandmommy.” Traveling in the states and abroad was a passion of Annelle and Bob’s and they have many fond memories of trips with friends and family.
Annelle is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sarah Gambill; and her nephew, Daniel Gambill.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Bob Harty; her daughter, Kathy Noland, and her husband, Kim; her daughter, Julie Kampfer; and her son, Rob Harty, and his wife, Carter. Annelle and Bob were blessed with nine grandchildren, Amy Kampfer Lovell (Jerry), Trey Kampfer (Katie), Matthew Noland, Tripp Harty (Courtney), Sarah Noland Mankin (Cody), Daniel Kampfer (Melaina), Jamie Harty, Sean Noland (Ashley), and Hunter Harty; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Glen Gambill; her niece, Gail Gambill King, and family; and her late nephew, Danny Gambill’s, family.
A celebration of Annelle’s life will be held at Wilshire Baptist Church-McIver Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. with a reception immediately following. A graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas, at 3 p.m. Sarah Stafford, director of New Song Community Choir, will be officiating the services.
Pallbearers will be her seven grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you make a donation in honor of Annelle to New Song Community Choir at newsongcommunitychoir.org, or can be mailed to New Song Community Choir, 505 W. State St., Garland, TX 75040.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Annelle’s amazing caregivers from AmeriTouch Health and Home Care Services, and to the hospice staff at Knights of Comfort.
