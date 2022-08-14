HARTY, Katherine.jpg

Katherine Annelle Bills Harty, 89, of Dallas, Texas, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 11, 1932, to Dan A. and Mattie Katherine Bills. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” A. Harty on Aug. 27, 1954, at Paris Bible Church.

Annelle started her college career at Bob Jones University in South Carolina, and completed her Bachelor’s degree at North Texas State University. She taught high school English and speech in Fort Worth, Texas, for five years. She spent the next 11 years raising her three young children and supporting Bob’s ministry in several churches in Texas. During their time in Nashville, Tennessee, Annelle wrote children’s curriculum for the Baptist Sunday School Board and co-authored a children’s book, “Made to Grow,” with Bob. In 1970, they returned to Dallas and took ownership of J.C. Harty Publications, “The Shopping News,” and Harty’s Printing from Bob’s parents.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.