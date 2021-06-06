Fire and rescue

JUNE 3 to JUNE 4

Traffic Accident with Injury

June 3

3:07 to 3:50 p.m., 2400 Lamar Ave.

Fire Dept. Assist EMS

June 3

11:37 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 1384 Grove St.

5:28 to 5:45 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

June 3

3:06 to 3:22 p.m., 715 25th St. SW.

10:37 to 10:52 p.m., 5125 Amherst Court.

First Responder-Paris

June 3

12:07 to 12:26 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.

12:29 to 12:44 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.

7:26 to 7:43 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

Public Service

June 3

11:35 to 11:50 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.

9:51 to 10:12 p.m., 910 Medalist Drive.

