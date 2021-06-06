JUNE 3 to JUNE 4
Traffic Accident with Injury
June 3
3:07 to 3:50 p.m., 2400 Lamar Ave.
Fire Dept. Assist EMS
June 3
11:37 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 1384 Grove St.
5:28 to 5:45 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 3
3:06 to 3:22 p.m., 715 25th St. SW.
10:37 to 10:52 p.m., 5125 Amherst Court.
First Responder-Paris
June 3
12:07 to 12:26 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.
12:29 to 12:44 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
7:26 to 7:43 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Public Service
June 3
11:35 to 11:50 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.
9:51 to 10:12 p.m., 910 Medalist Drive.
