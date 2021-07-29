Paris ISD has announced it will once again be providing all students healthy meals at every campus at no cost.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year.
The school district has offered free meals for all students under the USDA program for several years. Previously families applied for free or reduced cost meals. This school year’s free meals will be offered without the need for paperwork.
