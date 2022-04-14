The Rev. Sue Emmons Hart, age 74, of Mena, Arkansas passed away peacefully, with her family present on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
She was born on June 4, 1947 to Aaron Jefferson Emmons and Patsy Marie Davlin Emmons in Whitehouse, Texas.
She married the love of her life, the Rev. Perry Hart on Dec. 22, 1966. Together they ministered in Texas, Alaska and Arkansas. Sue was known as a woman of faith in God. She always believed that there is no limit to what God can do. She loved telling others of all that God had done in her life with miracles and blessings. Sue loved to sing, work on Genealogy, and sewing, but she always felt like her family came first.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Perry Hart; and daughter, Lydia Charlie, of Minto, Alaska; her sisters, Virginia Garrett, Jeanette Rodgers and Janelle Booker; and one brother, Jeff Emmons.
Sue is survived by three sons, Joey Hart and wife, Kjari, of Fairbanks, Alaska; Brandon Hart, of Mena, Arkansas and Billy Joe Hart, of Mena, Arkansas; three daughters, Dianna De La Garza and husband, Eddie, of Los Angeles, California, Julie Moe and husband, Mike, of Mena, Arkansas and Katherine Hart, of Conway, Arkansas; 24 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother-in-law, Chuck Booker; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Detroit, Texas at Detroit Assembly of God, for both Perry and Sue Hart, with internment following at Knights Of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas.
Pallbearer will be Billy Joe Hart. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hart family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
