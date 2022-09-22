A proposed change in how community colleges receive state funding has gained the approval of Paris Junior College president Pam Anglin as well as state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, who sat on the legislative appointed commission charged with the task of tackling a continued decrease in funding.
The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group of lawmakers, business leaders and community college presidents created last legislative session, recently released its draft recommendations. Anglin testified before the committee last week in Austin.
The major recommended change, expected to be presented ahead of the 88th Texas Legislature, would be to fund colleges based on the number of students who complete their certificate of degree programs or transfer to a four-year university to continue their education.
“The community college funding model has been broken for a lot of years,” Anglin said. “The recommendations will move us from an allocation basis to an outcomes-based model which I am excited about. My hope is that the 88th Legislature will increase the total funding for community colleges to adequately fund the implementation of the recommendations.”
VanDeaver said he believes the plan will be especially beneficial to Paris Junior College and other small rural colleges.
“That’s been my goal since we started meeting over a year ago, and I stated that in the first meeting,” VanDeaver said. “My goal is to save our small rural community colleges because they are on the brink of going away. If we follow through with legislative action and actually put the plan in place, it will, I believe, be an absolute lifeline to Paris Junior College.”
VanDeaver said the plan will address inequities across the state because of the ability to raise revenue through local property taxes.
“We have colleges like Paris that have relatively small taxing areas, which are just not as high as in other areas of the state,” VanDeaver said. “The plan would have a leveling up, basically a guaranteed base amount for community colleges so that all come with an even starting point and then most of the new money will go into outcomes based funding.
“That way funding is based on how a college is actually making a difference in the life of a student,” VanDeaver said. “We should really be focused on what a college does for workforce development needs as well as what it does to prepare a student for future education.”
The plan also includes grants for starting up new workforce development programs as well as funding for students in need, basically based on those who qualified for federal free and reduced lunch programs in public schools.
