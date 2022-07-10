Helen Jean Hutchison Thompson, 91, passed away June 23, 2022, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living. Helen was born July 3, 1931, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of William Alexander and Doris Warner Hutchison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Thompson (Sept. 27, 2020. They were married for 69 years); parents, Bill and Doris Hutchison; brothers, William “Bill” and Joe Hutchison.
She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Specht of Frisco and Terri Hollingsworth of Tulsa; grandchildren, Taylor, Alyss, Sarah, Amy and Bobby; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Lynch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, granny and sister. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Shirley Ellis and Georgia Thompson; Hospice and Signature Home Healthcare and Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living for their loving care.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.