Helen Jean Hutchison Thompson, 91, passed away June 23, 2022, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living. Helen was born July 3, 1931, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of William Alexander and Doris Warner Hutchison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Thompson (Sept. 27, 2020. They were married for 69 years); parents, Bill and Doris Hutchison; brothers, William “Bill” and Joe Hutchison.

She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Specht of Frisco and Terri Hollingsworth of Tulsa; grandchildren, Taylor, Alyss, Sarah, Amy and Bobby; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Lynch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, granny and sister. She will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Shirley Ellis and Georgia Thompson; Hospice and Signature Home Healthcare and Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living for their loving care.

