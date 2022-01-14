Paris police were dispatched to a gunshot victim at an emergency room in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 at 2:35 a.m. Thursday. The 30-year-old victim was uncooperative with the officer and said he did not know where he was at when he was shot. The victim had a non-life threatening wound on his upper left arm.
A second gunshot victim arrived at the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room at about 4:08 a.m. and reported someone was beating on his front door in the 600 block of 6th Street SE around 3 a.m. demanding to be let inside. This 38-year-old victim told the person to leave and then heard a gunshot and felt something strike him in the abdomen. This victim reported he then shot through the front door and he heard the person on the porch scream. The investigations continue.
Search warrant leads to man’s arrest
Paris police, along with officers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday. Officers knew that a 24-year-old man had an outstanding felony probation warrant for his arrest.
Upon entering the residence, he was arrested. A subsequent search warrant was obtained to search for contraband. Officers said they found a handgun, ammunition, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 137 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday and Thursday.
