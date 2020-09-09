BONHAM — Although the state prison system’s discovery of 183 Covid-19 cases two weeks ago contributed to a hefty spike in Fannin County’s total virus case count, the majority of the county’s active cases are outside that system, County Judge Randy Moore said.
Addressing commissioners about the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, Moore reported 167 active Covid-19 cases in the county on Tuesday, up from 39 on Aug. 25. Just 11 of those active cases were in the prison system, and that includes prisoners and employees, Moore said.
“It is in our schools, a few schools are picking up cases here and there,” the judge said.
One of the active cases was reported in Honey Grove ISD on Sept. 3. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Todd Morrison said the case was that of a high school student who “was present at school for a portion of” that day. The letter also states that no students or staff experienced prolonged exposure, and staff confirmed all students in close proximity were wearing masks.
Since testing began in March, Fannin County has been notified by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services of 615 confirmed cases. Of those, 436 cases are considered recovered. There have been 12 deaths related to Covid-19 in the county.
“Therefore, with this being the case for Fannin County right now, I would suggest we leave our proclamation as it is to follow the governor’s proclamation to leave the masks in place while we’re in public and extend this for one week to Sept. 15, 2020,” Moore said before commissioners gave unanimous approval.
Also up for discussion was the county’s Covid-19 response and continuity of operations plans. Commissioners have met each week to review the situation, and unanimously supported Moore’s suggestion that it continue to do so.
Space for county employees
Commissioners continued a previous discussion about required office space for county employees, learning the county will need about 50,000 square feet. There are some state regulations for space, especially for the juvenile and probation offices. Commissioners learned the estimated cost of providing that space is between $12 million and $15 million.
At a future meeting, commissioners will be given two options to explore. One will be a bid for the construction of a new building, and the other will be the costs to renovate a building. Those working on the project have looked at a building on the square and the old Brookshire’s building as possible locations to renovate. Commissioners were told the owner of that building has said he would be responsible for any asbestos removal costs if there is asbestos in the building, and the county could consider leasing the building, buying the building and part of the parking lot or buying the entire complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.