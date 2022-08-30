Warren Clarence Turner

Warren Clarence “Butch” Turner, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Palmer, Texas on Aug. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. He was surrounded by his loving wife, friends and family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at the McDonald Cemetery, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating and military honors by Ft. Hood Funeral Detail.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1947 in Raymondville, Texas, a son of Ace and Lois Turner.
He graduated from William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California in 1967. Butch lived in 23 states before he graduated.
Butch loved and served his country in the US Army, 5th Infantry/Red Diamond Division. He retired from Lone Star Gas Co., Dallas, Texas.
Butch loved and was always there for his family and friends, liked get togethers, camping and traveling. Always seemed to find a different ride, always trading cars, trucks and RV’s. He liked vacations with his granddaughters, many trips to Port Aransas, Texas “as they called it the “Ochean”, liked fishing, really loved to travel, but wasn’t too crazy about flying and he loved visiting his brothers and trips to Branson with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Ace Turner; and his sister, Carolyn Sue Jasper.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Turner, of 50 years; sons, Michael Turner and wife, Kaycee and Jimmy Turner; brothers, Richard Turner and Leland Turner and wife, Sherry; and a sister, Carolyn Turner; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Victoria, Catherine, Madeline, Austin, Ethan and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Corey, and one great-granddaughter on the way; his loving sister-in-law, Lila Freelen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by so many that loved him. Rest in Peace, we will remember you always.
