Shirley Ann Hervey Pryor, age 83, of Bogata, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Shirley was born on Jan. 19, 1937, in Cuthand, to W.H. and Emma Duffee Eudy.
Her three husbands, Sammy Hervey, Rufus Merritt and Sonny Pryor, all preceded her in death; and five brothers, Lonzo, Gaylon, Bud, Randell and Bill Eudy; along with two sisters, Agnes Williams and Mozell Minter also preceded her in death.
Shirley was retired from Rivercrest ISD and was a longtime member of Bogata First Baptist Church.
She loved her grandchildren, her church and her church family. Shirley enjoyed playing 42 and was known for her fried pies and coconut pies. She also frequented Whataburger anytime she could!
Survivors include two sons, Sammy “Butch” Hervey and wife, Kathy and Joe Hervey; one daughter, Lori Franks and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Amy Watson, Nicole Johnson, Scotty Conway, Casey Conway, Mandy Tapley, Jodi Helms, Clint Franks and Kelsey Hunnicutt; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Bogata First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Duvall officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 regulations apply. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are Ashley Johnson, Tanner Day, Clint Franks, Slatyr Hunnicut, Ricky Franks, Hunter Helms and Carson Franks. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Eudy, Ricky Eudy, Danny Eudy, Craig Eudy, Casey Conway and Harold Minter.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.