New Salem Missionary Baptist Church will stage a musical, “A Night of Gospel,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 202 E. Hickory St.
Special guests are the Saved by Grace Singers of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
On Sunday, the church celebrates its 26th anniversary at 3 p.m., with special guest Redeem Outreach Ministry and its pastor, the Rev. S.L. Harris Jr.
The public is invited.
Connice Mayes is pastor at New Salem MBC. Call 903-737-9067 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.