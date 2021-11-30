NOV. 24 to NOV. 30
Assist EMS
Nov. 24
7:16 to 7:46 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
7:45 to 8:07 p.m., 1055 33rd St. SE
Nov. 25
7:06 to 7:30 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Nov. 26
5:24 to 6:32 p.m., 1325 11th St. NE.
7:30 to 7:50 p.m., 126 Highway 271.
10:36 to 11:01 p.m., 705 E. Sherman St.
Nov. 27
2:31 to 2:52 a.m., 209 9th St. NW.
5:28 to 5:44 a.m., 1230 Hearon St.
7:29 to 8:18 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:39 to 9:15 a.m., 680 23rd St. SE.
10:34 to 10:58 a.m., 1016 Polk St.
11:03 to 11:18 a.m., 1401 E. Price St.
9:25 to 9:36 p.m., Pine Mill Road.
Nov. 28
2:23 to 2:51 a.m., 1020 42nd St. SW.
11:31 to 11:55 a.m., 503 4th St. NW.
3:15 to 3:39 p.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
4:35 to 4:40 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
6:31 to 6:39 p.m., 3740 Pine Mill Road.
10:21 to 10:33 p.m., 240 16th St. SE.
Nov. 29
2:03 to 2:24 a.m., 1430 26th St. NE.
9:56 to 10:25 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:46 to 3:27 p.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 24
6:38 to 6:49 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
Nov. 25
9:20 to 9:21 p.m., 621 5th St. NE.
Nov. 26
5:30 to 5:55 a.m., 3201 Panther Drive.
5:27 to 5:51 p.m., 2460 W. Cherry St.
Nov. 27
1:35 to 2:06 a.m., 3201 Panther Drive.
5:30 to 6:03 a.m., 3201 Panther Drive.
7:18 to 7:40 a.m., 1546 Hearon St.
11:06 to 11:14 p.m., 2460 W. Cherry St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Nov. 26
5:43 to 6:03 p.m., 1300 W. Sherman St.
First Responder
Nov. 24
7:45 to 8:19 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
9:48 to 10:01 a.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
Nov. 25
7:08 to 7:24 a.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
7:52 to 8:09 a.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
5:01 to 5:40 p.m., 137 19th St. SE
9:45 to 10:10 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Nov. 26
7:47 to 8:06 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
8:46 to 8:54 a.m., 6000 Lamar Ave.
12:19 to 12:34 p.m., 4030 Misty Lane.
1:47 to 2:06 p.m., 1740 W. Houston St.
Nov. 27
8:37 to 8:45 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
9 to 9:21 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Nov. 28
5:03 to 5:20 a.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
Nov. 29
7:59 to 8:23 a.m., 3451 Millers Place.
3:22 to 3:48 p.m., 1121 22nd St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 24
9:51 to 10:33 a.m., 435 SE Loop 286.
Nov. 28
8:58 to 9:13 p.m., 2700 N. Main St.
Nov. 29
8;32 to 8:50 a.m., 2800 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Nov. 28
7:03 to 7:55 a.m., 2900 S. Church St.
Public Service
Nov. 24
8:14 to 8:32 a.m., 1200 Clarksville St.
Nov. 25
7:32 to 7:44 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
Nov. 27
2:12 to 2:28 a.m., 755 W. Kaufman St.
5:04 to 5:23 a.m., 755 W. Kaufman St.
8:55 to 9:07 a.m., 755 W. Kaufman St.
Nov. 28
1:03 to 1:37 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
Nov. 29
7:46 to 8:43 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
Out of Service
Nov. 27
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.