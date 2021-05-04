APRIL 30 to MAY 4
911 Violations
May 1
3:45 to 3:45 p.m., 358 1st St. NE.
Assist Police
April 30
4:23 to 4:40 p.m., 630 8th St. SE.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
May 1
4:56 to 7:04 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
10:50 to 11:03 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
10:45 to 10:56 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
May 3
3:38 to 4:19 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
Trash Fire
May 2
10:13 to 10:22 a.m., 100 GWH PHA.
First Responder
April 30
11:04 to 11:20 a.m., 122 21st St. SE.
11:15 to 11:49 a.m., 2466 FM 137.
3:05 to 3:13 p.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
5:02 to 5:23 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
5:14 to 5:37 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
9:08 to 9:32 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
May 1
12:07 to 12:26 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
2:15 to 2:27 a.m., Castlegate Drive.
2:57 to 3:22 a.m., 1061 19th St. SE.
7:52 to 8:08 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:43 to 9:11 p.m., 2466 FM 137.
9:54 to 10:26 p.m., 3055 NE Loop 286.
May 2
2:19 to 2:35 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
10:11 to 10:27 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:51 to 11:02 p.m., 425 7th St. SE.
May 3
3:01 to 3:10 a.m., 2540 Bonham St.
12:49 to 1:12 p.m., 359 6th St. SE.
1:56 to 2:14 p.m., 1438 Polk St.
4:04 to 4:13 p.m., 2247 Clarksville St.
4:13 to 4:54 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
5:22 to 5:43 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
6:24 to 6:48 p.m., 1600 N. Main St.
7:27 to 8:07 p.m., 1005 Lamar Ave.
8:36 to 8:55 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 30
7:46 to 8:34 a.m., 4200 N. Main St.
May 3
8:05 to 8:48 p.m., 4000 N. Main St.
10:19 to 11:27 p.m., 18000 Highway 82 W.
May 4
5:13 to 5:18 a.m., 25th Street NE/E. Cherry Street.
Public Service
April 30
8:05 a.m. to 1:49 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
10:17 to 10:37 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.3:47 to 4:02 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:48 to 4:13 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
May 1
9:23 to 9:31 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
May 2
1:52 to 2:06 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
May 3
1:18 to 1:34 p.m., 122 21st St. SE.
4:23 to 4:37 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
