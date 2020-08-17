Monday Weather.jpg
Storms will linger through Monday afternooon as the cold front makes its way south. The front should exit the area around midday, leaving pleasant conditions behind. It'll be quite a bit cooler relative to the past few days, with highs mostly in the low to mid 90s.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Well, that's assuming the lightning and thunder didn't wake you up last night. Rapid storm development overnight drenched parts of Lamar and Red River counties as a cold front made its way through the region. What that means for today is sunny skies and a high temperature of only 92. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 71.

Tuesday will see temperatures climbing again as sunny skies bump the high to 94. With returning moisture in the air, it will be humid enough for a heat index value of about 97 degrees. Winds, however, will come from the north at around 5 mph. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 thanks to continue winds from the northeast. 

Enjoy the sunny start to the work week!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

