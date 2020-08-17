Good morning, Red River Valley!
Well, that's assuming the lightning and thunder didn't wake you up last night. Rapid storm development overnight drenched parts of Lamar and Red River counties as a cold front made its way through the region. What that means for today is sunny skies and a high temperature of only 92. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 71.
Tuesday will see temperatures climbing again as sunny skies bump the high to 94. With returning moisture in the air, it will be humid enough for a heat index value of about 97 degrees. Winds, however, will come from the north at around 5 mph. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 thanks to continue winds from the northeast.
Enjoy the sunny start to the work week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.