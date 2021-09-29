Mrs. Edna Virginia Edwards, age 74, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1947, the daughter of Carl and Genevia Hicks Currin.
Mrs. Edwards was a member of Buck Grove Baptist Church. Being a woman who loved people, she really enjoyed her time as hostess at The Italian Farmhouse in Brandenburg. She was very artistic and loved to make quilts, paint and plant flowers. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, George, Marvin and Claude Currin.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melanie (John) Black and Gina (Alex" Muhd); four grandchildren, Ashley (Heath) Langston, Robert (Kaylee) Ensor, Cody (Nikki) Roby and Devin Steen-Roby; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner Langston, Alexis, Brooks and Gentry Ensor, Everett Maikranz and Emmersyn and Wyatt Roby; a sister, Genette Boone; and three brothers, William (Martha) Currin, Burl (Emily) Currin and John David (Kathy) Currin.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Service will start at 11 a.m. at Fry Gibbs, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
