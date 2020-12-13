DEPORT — The Deport City Council will open its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St., with a review of a 2019-2020 audit report from Arnold Walker Arnold & Co., P.C. and consider authorizing proposal requests for administrative services and qualifications for engineering services relating to a Community Development Block Grant.
City Attorney David Hamilton will give a presentation about legal ordinances and an open forum will be hosted to allow for public comment.
The council will consider applications for an RV camper on Roy and Martha Castlebury’s property and a tiny house on Patrick Wilson’s property.
A monthly maintenance report will be given before the Mayor’s Report and an executive session about a city employee will follow.
