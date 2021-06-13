Paris police arrested 41-year-old Hope Noel McIntire, of Paris, in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 2 a.m. Friday. McIntire was known to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a theft conviction. McIntire was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
