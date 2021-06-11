Calvin Wayne Stogsdill, 60, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Calvin, the son of Billy Robert Stogsdill and Stella Adams Stogsdill, was born on March 14, 1961, in Durant, Oklahoma.
He attended Paris High School and served honorably in the United States Army.
His career, as a field supervisor, with Reep’s Air & Refrigeration spanned 40 years. The years spent working with Cal Reep and all the employees of Reep’s, were a large part of his life.
Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the deer lease, riding 4-wheelers and especially motorcycles.
His parents, Billy and Stella Stogsdill, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Christain Stogsdill; four sons, David Stogsdill and wife, Kera, Brandon Stogsdill, Zach Renfro and wife, Brittany and Tyler Renfro and wife, Jessica; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Greg Stogsdill; and one sister, Donetta Stogsdill; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.