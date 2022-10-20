Ester Lucille McFatridge

Ester Lucille McFatridge

Ester Lucille McFatridge, 75, of Roxton, passed away in Paris on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at United Pentecostal Church in Paris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church. The Rev. Robert Myre will officiate. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery in Roxton.

Lucille was born on Feb. 27, 1947 in Roxton to Grady Oliver Endsley and Ester Velma McAlister.

