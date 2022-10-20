Ester Lucille McFatridge, 75, of Roxton, passed away in Paris on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at United Pentecostal Church in Paris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church. The Rev. Robert Myre will officiate. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery in Roxton.
Lucille was born on Feb. 27, 1947 in Roxton to Grady Oliver Endsley and Ester Velma McAlister.
She was a tough, hardworking woman with an equaled work ethic all of her life. Lucille had many jobs outside the home, including at the Roxton School, Northcutt Sewing factory, Cooper Nursing Home and among others. She also kept a tidy home.
She was loved by all and she loved her family deeply.
Lucille enjoyed reading her bible, going to church and gospel singing around the area. She was always ready to go when someone called, and back roading was a favorite. Lucille was known for her scary ghost stories. She had a young spirit and enjoyed having fun.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Danny Joe Walker and A.D. McFatridge; as well as a son, Lanny Joe Walker.
Survivors include three daughters, Michelle Thompson and husband, Carl, Sherry Vissage and husband, David, Angela Waldrip and husband, Hugh; 12 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two sisters; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.